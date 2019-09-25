Price drop trend for older iPhone models revealed

The launch of Apple's latest iPhone generally attracts huge attention, either from fans of the brand or those who are merely interested in whatever new breakthroughs offered by the company this time around.

Interestingly, another phenomenon that happens every time Apple introduces its latest products is people using the opportunity to purchase older iPhone models, since their price usually drops quite significantly.

Meta-search website iPrice Group released a study regarding this phenomenon on Wednesday, particularly focusing on the decreasing pattern of iPhone prices since they were officially released, as well as six months and 12 months afterwards.

Based on the study, customers can expect to purchase an iPhone for almost half its original price three years after it was launched.