PUBG Mobile Campus Championship is coming to Malaysia on 24 September

Yoodo, a Malaysian digital mobile service, has just announced that the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) 2019 is coming to Malaysia! PMCC tournaments have already taken place in countries like India and Indonesia.

This tournament will see 6000 students across Malaysia participate for a shot at the RM60,000 (S$19,800) prize pool.

The winning team will also receive a 1-year Yoodo mobile plan and an exclusive invitation to the Grand Finals of PMNC 2020.

University students should keep an eye out - everyone can participate! The championship kicks off on 24 September with 7 regional qualifiers and finals before the grand finale on 24 November, with the top 16 teams.

Any student can register on the official PUBG Mobile website if they'd like to participate.

Chow Tuck Mun, Head of Yoodo said, "Our aim when we ventured into esports was to cultivate and highlight local gaming talent. PMCC 2019 is the evolution of these efforts, taking a more grassroots approach to reach the gamer communities where they are. We know many talented gamers are waiting to be unearthed and we look forward to shining a spotlight on them through PMCC 2019."

You might want to keep an eye on social media as well, as Yoodo plans to host two social media competitions with RM1,000 as prizes every week.

PHOTO: Yoodo

This marks yet another collaboration between Yoodo and PUBG Mobile, as they just wrapped up another PUBG Mobile competition recently.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.