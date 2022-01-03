Purported press photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra revealed

The leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just keep coming!

Tipster @evleaks shared on Twitter a purported press photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a bronze finish. With the exception of the rear camera design, the rest of the device looks very similar to the Galaxy Note20. The purported press photo seems to be in line with a leaked marketing poster.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to be available in two other colour options based on several photos shared by another Twitter user in Singapore. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 models on Feb 8 although there are rumours that the launch could be delayed due to supply chain issues.

