Purported press renders and colour options of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 revealed

Purported press renders and colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 have been revealed by Giznext and tipster @OnLeaks.

Based on the purported press renders, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has a new, vertical camera layout with two large sensors. It is difficult to tell from the renders if the camera module is protruding.

91Mobiles published renders earlier this month which show protruding camera lenses, darker antenna grooves and a narrower hinge design.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is said to come in four different colour options which include black, gold, purple and light blue. The recently announced new colour theme, bora purple, is expected to come to the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.

Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 on Aug 10.

ALSO READ: Samsung has a new colour option for the Galaxy S22

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.