Purported renders of Google Pixel 6 reveal radical new design

Purported renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 6 phones have been released by tipster Jon Prosser and @RendersbyIan.

The renders show a radical new design unlike previous Pixel phones where the edges are metallic and polished with a quirky color scheme. The display also seems to have very slim bezels and one render suggests the use of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 phones.

The Google Pixel 6 (left) and the Pixel 6 Pro (right).

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/FRONT PAGE TECH

What's even more interesting is the rear camera module which protrudes and spans across the entire width of the phone. The Pixel 6 appears to sport two rear cameras while the Pixel 6 Pro has three rear cameras.

The Pixel 6 phones are rumoured to be powered by a Google-made chipset . They may be announced alongside the Pixel Watch in October.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.