Purported renders show the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in 4 new colour options

Samsung is likely to offer the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE in a variety of colours.

Tipster @evleaks posted purported renders of the Galaxy S21 FE which show four colour options (black, white, green and purple). There are likely to be more colour options as the current Galaxy S20 FE comes in six different colour options.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be announced in August based on a leaked mini roadmap .

The first renders of the phone were published in April by another tipster, @OnLeaks. It is described to have a frosted "glastic" rear panel, a shiny metal frame and a 6.4-inch display.