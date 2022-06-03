Purported specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 revealed

Days after leaking the purported specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, tipster @heyitsyogesh shared the main specs of the Galaxy Z Flip4 on Twitter.

According to @heyitsyogesh, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED inner display and a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED display.

Running under the hood are likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, OneUI 4 based on Android 12, and a 3,700mAh battery. A recent Geekbench leak reveals a 3,595 mAH battery and a flagship-grade Qualcomm processor.

Other purported specs include 128/256GB internal storage options, a dual camera setup on the rear (12MP + 12MP), and a 10MP selfie camera. In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is unlikely to come with major changes.

Tipster @OnLeaks and @91Mobiles published purported renders of the phone, and claim there should be a better hinge design.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 in August or September.

