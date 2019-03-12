Pwning n00bz: Indonesian team crowned PUBG world champions

Players from the Indonesian PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) team Bigetron Red Aliens were crowned world champions on Sunday after dominating the 2019 PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Team Bigetron became world champions after collecting 303 points and five "Winner Winner Chicken Dinners" during the three-day competition. Bigetron had won the competition's top spot on the first day.

In the cryptic parlance of gamers worldwide, they have "pwned" the competition - or utterly defeated them - in the second of two recent world gaming championships in Kuala Lumpur. Based on the margin of victory, they may have made the competition look like "n00bz" (noobs), the unenviable designation of being an apparent "newbie" at a video game.

"Bigetron eSports would like to thank all Bigetroopers for supporting Red Aliens from the start of the competition until they were finally crowned as the world champion in the PUBGM [PUBG Mobile] universe," the Indonesian team wrote on its official Instagram account @bigetronesports on Sunday.

The defending champion, Chinese team Top Esport, came in second, earning 197 points and three "Winner Winner Chicken Dinners".

The Indonesian team was awarded US$180,000 (S$246,000) for their victory. One of the Indonesian players, BTRZuxxy, claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after getting 42 kills during the competition.

Runner up Top Esport won US$90,000, while Thai team Mega Esport took third place and was awarded US$45,000.

In late November, another Indonesian e-sports team, EVOS Legends, took home first place at the 2019 Mobile Legends M1 Bang Bang World Championship in Kuala Lumpur.