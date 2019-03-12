Pwning n00bz: Indonesian team crowned PUBG world champions

PHOTO: Instagram/bigetronesports
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Players from the Indonesian PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) team Bigetron Red Aliens were crowned world champions on Sunday after dominating the 2019 PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Team Bigetron became world champions after collecting 303 points and five "Winner Winner Chicken Dinners" during the three-day competition. Bigetron had won the competition's top spot on the first day.

In the cryptic parlance of gamers worldwide, they have "pwned" the competition - or utterly defeated them - in the second of two recent world gaming championships in Kuala Lumpur. Based on the margin of victory, they may have made the competition look like "n00bz" (noobs), the unenviable designation of being an apparent "newbie" at a video game.

"Bigetron eSports would like to thank all Bigetroopers for supporting Red Aliens from the start of the competition until they were finally crowned as the world champion in the PUBGM [PUBG Mobile] universe," the Indonesian team wrote on its official Instagram account @bigetronesports on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

After struggling in the SEA Grandfinal, training hard to go into Prelims and Global Final, and this is it. Your dream come true. Can't wait to see more from Red Aliens in the future tournament. #BTRGameLy #BTRGoPay #BTRBagus #BTRRedBullNation #PMCO2019 #PMCOSEA #FallSplit #PUBGM #vspn #pmcosealeague2019 #pmcofallsplit #BTRBagus #btrryzen #BTRGoPay #BTRGameLy #bigetron #BTRWIN #zuxxyluxxy #zuxxy #luxxy #luxxysniper #ryzen #microboy #pubgmindo #PMCOSEA #PMCO2019 #pmcofallsplit #pmco #indopride #zuxxygaming #BTRBagus #btrryzen #btrryzen #BTRGoPay #BTRGameLy #bigetron #BTRWIN #bigetronesports #bigetronra #bigetroopers #zuxxy #zuxxyluxxy #zuxxygaming #luxxysniper #luxxy #ryzen #microboy #PMCOSEA #PMCO2019 #pmco #pmcofallsplit #indopride #pubgmindo #pubgm #pubgmobile #zuxxygaming

A post shared by Bigetron Red Aliens (@bigetron.ra) on

The defending champion, Chinese team Top Esport, came in second, earning 197 points and three "Winner Winner Chicken Dinners".

The Indonesian team was awarded US$180,000 (S$246,000) for their victory. One of the Indonesian players, BTRZuxxy, claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after getting 42 kills during the competition.

Runner up Top Esport won US$90,000, while Thai team Mega Esport took third place and was awarded US$45,000.

In late November, another Indonesian e-sports team, EVOS Legends, took home first place at the 2019 Mobile Legends M1 Bang Bang World Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

More about
Digital Esports INDONESIA

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES