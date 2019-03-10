Razer is the official esports partner for Gamescom Asia 2020

With Gamescom Asia 2020 due to take place less than a year from now, it's no surprise that various organisations are already trying to snag a piece of the pie for themselves.
That's hardly surprising Gamescom is after all the largest gaming festival in the world and next year's show will be the first time that the festival is expanding to Asia.
Well, that long list of "interested applicants" now includes Razer. The gaming tech giant has just inked a strategic partnership with gamescom's organiser Koelnmesse via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The former will take the reins as Gamescom Asia's official esports partner when it opens its doors from 15-18 October 2020, and together with Koelnmesse, it'll be helping to curate the esports and gaming zone there.
It's not just a big step for Razer, though. Gamescom Asia is an exciting first in itself. The trade and gaming conference has been held yearly in Cologne, Germany, since 2009, where it draws several hundred thousand visitors per year. However, it'll make its way to Asia, and Singapore, for the first time in 2020, the result of talks between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Koelnmesse that started over two years ago. When quizzed on the partnership as well as his expectations for the festival itself, Managing Director of Koelnmesse Matthias Kuepper commented, "This partnership is the perfect opportunity to bring a unique consumer experience to gamescom asia, and we are excited to have Razer on-board as our first official esports partner. Together, we will scale-up the playing field for the gaming industry in the region." David Tse, Global Esports Director at Razer, expressed similar sentiments, adding, "This is an incredible moment for the gaming event landscape in the region, and we invite gamers, communities and partners to join us in support of Gamescom Asia 2020. Gamescom is the world's biggest gaming event and we're thrilled to partner Koelnmesse to transform the face of esports in this region." This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.