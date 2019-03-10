Razer is the official esports partner for Gamescom Asia 2020

With Gamescom Asia 2020 due to take place less than a year from now, it's no surprise that various organisations are already trying to snag a piece of the pie for themselves.

That's hardly surprising Gamescom is after all the largest gaming festival in the world and next year's show will be the first time that the festival is expanding to Asia.

Well, that long list of "interested applicants" now includes Razer. The gaming tech giant has just inked a strategic partnership with gamescom's organiser Koelnmesse via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

[BREAKING] #gamescomasia is thrilled to appoint @Razer as official esports partner to build an amazing #esports experience for gamers out there. Be one of the catalysts for esports growth in the region & join us at the #HeartofGaming! Read: https://t.co/jyb65nIJd6 pic.twitter.com/8zy5iIS4qs — gamescom asia (@gamescomasia) October 2, 2019

The former will take the reins as Gamescom Asia's official esports partner when it opens its doors from 15-18 October 2020, and together with Koelnmesse, it'll be helping to curate the esports and gaming zone there.