Realme 7 Pro goes on sale in Singapore at $499

The Realme 7 Pro is now officially available in Singapore.

As an entry-level smartphone with mid-range features, the Realme 7 Pro has an anti-glare rear for its Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver finishes. At 8.7mm thickness and 182g in weight, it is 0.2mm thinner and 14g lighter than its predecessor, the Realme 6 Pro.

Among its various headlining features, it comes with 65W fast-charging for its 4,500mAh battery capacity (dual 2,250mAh cells). Using its proprietary Realme SuperDart charging at 10V 6.5A, the Realme 7 Pro has a reported charging speed of 0 per cent to 100 per cent within 34 minutes.

PHOTO: Facebook/realme.devices

The phone packs a quad-rear camera configuration led by a 64MP primary rear camera that contains a Sony IMX682 sensor and f/1.8 aperture (same sensor found on the Poco X3 ).

It offers up to 10x zoom, and several software enhancements to enable photography modes like new Night Filters, Ultra Nightscape Video, and more.

Other rear cameras included are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens at f/2.3, a 2MP Macro lens at f/2.4 with a focal distance of 4cm, and a 2MP Black & White portrait lens at f/2.4 aperture.

PHOTO: Facebook/realme.devices

The device's front panel packs several features too. Its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display is rated at FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution) with a pixel density of 409 PPI.

There's a 32MP punch-hole Selfie camera on the top-left of the panel. The Realme 7 Pro also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor , which is uncommon for smartphones of its tier.

Within, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, built on the 8nm process (same mobile platform as the Oppo Reno4 Pro ).

Despite its entry-level chipset, the device itself has TÜV Rheinland-certified smartphone durability. This 4G phone has a three-card slot that can take two nano-SIM cards and one MicroSD card in one tray.

According to the spec sheet on Realme Singapore's website, the models here will come with NFC as well, which is a nice touch given that not many mid-range smartphones have it. What it lacks, however, is IP-rated waterproofing, even if it's externally certified for durability.

The Realme 7 Pro retails at S$499 (8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage) from Nov 14, 2020 onwards at StarHub, authorised resellers, and official Realme platforms on Lazada and Shopee.

Interested buyers can pre-order via Shopee from today (Nov 4) until Nov 13 to receive various cashback rewards, and a Realme Watch pre-order gift (worth $149).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.