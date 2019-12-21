Reducing blue light on your phone might not help improve sleep: Study

PHOTO: Unsplash / Damir Bosnjak
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Blue light might not be as disruptive to our sleep cycles as yellow or white light, a study claims, contradicting popular opinion.

The study by Manchester University states that using dim, cooler lights in the evening and bright, warmer lights in the day may be more beneficial to one’s health.

The researchers posit that twilight is both dimmer and bluer than daylight and the body clock uses those signals to determine when to sleep or wake up.

However, current technology designed to limit evening exposure to blue light may be sending mixed messages because the small changes in brightness produced are accompanied by colours that more resemble day time.

To test their theory, the scientists tested specially designed lighting on mice. The lighting’s colour could be adjusted without changing brightness, meaning that they would only be comparing the effect of colours and excluding the influence of brightness.

The results showed that blue colours produced weaker effects on the mice’s body clock than equally bright yellow colours.

Lead researcher Dr Timothy Brown said this showed the common view that blue light has the strongest effect on the body clock is misguided. Instead, the blue colours associated with twilight have a weaker effect than white or yellow light of equivalent brightness.

He said changing colours may oppose any benefits obtained from reducing the brightness signals detected by melanopsin.

Melanopsin is a specialised light-sensitive protein in the eye that measures brightness, and which is better at detecting shorter wavelength photons.

Colours like blue and violet have shorter wavelengths than yellow and orange, thus blue would seem “brighter” as it would be easier for the melanopsin to detect than yellow.

The team believes that their findings have important implications for the design of lighting and visual displays meant to ensure healthy sleep patterns.

The study was published in Current Biology and funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

More about
Digital smartphones Sleep Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
6 cool places in Kovan you won&#039;t find anywhere else in Singapore
6 cool places in Kovan you won't find anywhere else in Singapore
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
Gojek responds after driver allegedly kicks 3 passengers off ride for refusing to tip him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore F&amp;B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
Singapore F&B personalities share Christmas gift ideas for food lovers
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES