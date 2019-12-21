Reducing blue light on your phone might not help improve sleep: Study

Blue light might not be as disruptive to our sleep cycles as yellow or white light, a study claims, contradicting popular opinion.

The study by Manchester University states that using dim, cooler lights in the evening and bright, warmer lights in the day may be more beneficial to one’s health.

The researchers posit that twilight is both dimmer and bluer than daylight and the body clock uses those signals to determine when to sleep or wake up.

However, current technology designed to limit evening exposure to blue light may be sending mixed messages because the small changes in brightness produced are accompanied by colours that more resemble day time.

To test their theory, the scientists tested specially designed lighting on mice. The lighting’s colour could be adjusted without changing brightness, meaning that they would only be comparing the effect of colours and excluding the influence of brightness.

The results showed that blue colours produced weaker effects on the mice’s body clock than equally bright yellow colours.

Lead researcher Dr Timothy Brown said this showed the common view that blue light has the strongest effect on the body clock is misguided. Instead, the blue colours associated with twilight have a weaker effect than white or yellow light of equivalent brightness.

He said changing colours may oppose any benefits obtained from reducing the brightness signals detected by melanopsin.