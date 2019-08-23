Rental agencies in Japan adopt VR to view apartments

A woman uses virtual reality device to view the interior of a remote property at an event in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on July 30.
PHOTO: The Japan News
The Japan News/Asia News Network

The real estate industry is turning to various technologies to streamline the contract procedures for rental housing.

For example, real estate agencies are allowing prospective renters to use virtual reality (VR) technology to view properties and to visit apartments without the presence of anyone from the agency. The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is also supporting these moves.

An event-related to rental housing was held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, at the end of July. At the booth of Tokyo-based tech company NURVE, people connected to the real estate industry were among those who used on box-shaped VR devices to inspect the interior of a property in a remote location.

About 4,000 real estate agencies nationwide have introduced VR preview services.

"Even without going to the site it conveys a realistic image you can't get with just photographs," an executive of a real estate agency in Kanagawa Prefecture said.

Mitsubishi Estate Co. has launched a service for its group rental properties so customers do not have to visit a real estate office.

Customers make a reservation online to view a property, then use their smartphone to get inside. This "self-service" style does not require anyone from the company to be present. Prospective renters can casually check out properties anytime they want, even on days the real estate agency is closed.

Tablet computers are placed inside to provide visitors with information about the property and other matters. Cameras also record the interior of the property to prevent problems.

Similar initiatives are spreading in the real estate industry both to improve customer service and promote work-style reforms by increasing efficiency.

In addition, the ministry now allows important details and other matters related to rental contracts to be explained over a video conference instead of face-to-face. This method was used in about 37,000 contracts as of the end of March.

The ministry intends to begin in October a trial toward allowing contracts and other paperwork to be sent by email on digital files. So fa, these documents have been exchanged only in paper form.

"We will do everything we can to prevent fraud, including using private-sector digital signature services," an official said.

In the future, the ministry may revise the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law so contracts can be concluded using only digital files.

More about
Digital VR virtual reality residential property

TRENDING

Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Crocodile oil, Donki&#039;s sweet potatoes and other things you&#039;d never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

SERVICES