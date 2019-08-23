Rental agencies in Japan adopt VR to view apartments

The real estate industry is turning to various technologies to streamline the contract procedures for rental housing.

For example, real estate agencies are allowing prospective renters to use virtual reality (VR) technology to view properties and to visit apartments without the presence of anyone from the agency. The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is also supporting these moves.

An event-related to rental housing was held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo, at the end of July. At the booth of Tokyo-based tech company NURVE, people connected to the real estate industry were among those who used on box-shaped VR devices to inspect the interior of a property in a remote location.

About 4,000 real estate agencies nationwide have introduced VR preview services.