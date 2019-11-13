Report sheds light on wastage in China's booming express delivery services

A new report sheds light on the increasing environmental costs incurred from China's booming express delivery market.

Less than 5 per cent of cardboard boxes used in express delivery packaging were reused, and nearly all plastic packaging ended up in landfills, according to the report, which surveyed 37 universities and residential communities as well as four e-commerce businesses in 18 provinces or cities from July to September.

The carbon emissions from delivery packaging services amounted to 13 million tons last year, requiring 710 million trees to neutralize, according to the report. Without more environmentally friendly policies, emissions will more than quadruple by 2025.

The report was released jointly by the environmental group Greenpeace East Asia, the All-China Environment Federation and Break Free From Plastic China on Nov 11, the annual Singles Day shopping spree.

China's express delivery industry has grown by 41.5 per cent annually over the past 30 years. With the country now the world's largest express delivery market, the amount of packaging waste has also surged.

More than 900 tons of delivery packaging materials were used in 2018, compared with 2 tons in 2000, according to the report.