Rise and future of e-wallets: Who survives in Malaysia?

Payment through e-wallets is a new norm.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Royce Tan
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

WHILE e-wallets are not entirely new in Malaysia, 2019 has been an aggressive year for the industry in terms of user acquisition.

Millions of ringgit of freebies and cashbacks are given out every month to entice consumers, making it a game of survival of who has the deepest pockets.

Most players would still be in the red due to the high acquisition cost but it had definitely given Malaysians a great push towards going cashless and educating them about the benefits of e-wallets.

With a population of only 32.6 million in Malaysia, having 48 or more e-wallets in the country is too crowded. China, which has around 1.4 billion people, is served primarily by WeChat Pay and AliPay.

The current business model of e-wallets with heavy subsidies and rewards will still be around but it will not last long as it will not be sustainable in the long run.

The year 2019 has definitely seen more Malaysians adopting cashless payment methods and the e-wallet scene is starting to head towards a more mature level.

A number of e-wallets have since gone inactive due to the low number of users as compared to the big boys like Touch'n Go eWallet, Boost and GrabPay.

Even vcash, one of the e-wallet pioneers since 2017 which had the backing of Digi.com Bhd, called it quits and ceased operations beginning Dec 1.

The RM30 (S$10) digital stimulus by the government under the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative is set to drive more users to move towards digital payments, in line with the Government's aspirations of making Malaysia a cashless society.

The initiative is expected to benefit some 15 million Malaysians, which will cost the Government around RM450 million.

E-WALLET SHOWDOWN

As Malaysians' love for cashless payments grows beyond credit and debit cards, this year saw the rise of e-wallets, which allow users to make payments using their smartphones.

Even the Government showed its support for e-wallets at the Budget 2020 announcement, offering a one-off RM30 payment to Malaysians aged 18 and above and earning below RM100,000 per annum.

The RM450 million allocation will benefit 15 million Malaysians with a verified account with selected e-wallet operators.

To make use of e-wallet universal, PayNet, which has Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) as its largest shareholder and other major banks in Malaysia as joint shareholders, is pushing to implement an interoperable QR (quick response) code.

This allows stores to accept payments from any e-wallet using one standard QR code, unlike now where a unique code is required for different vendors.

So far, Bank Negara has granted e-money licences to over 40 companies, including five banks, which will allow them to offer e-wallet services.

E-wallets from Grab, Touch n' Go and Boost are some of the most actively used in the past two years, according to research conducted by App Annie Intelligence, a mobile data and analytics platform and iPrice Group, an information aggregator.

The acceptance will only grow as e-wallet is used in more places.

Touch n' Go, for instance, allows you to pay for parking via its e-wallet in five jurisdictions: Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Subang Jaya Municipal Council, Putrajaya Corporation, Kuala Langat District Council in Selangor and Kota Baru Municipal Council in Kelantan.

Boost, on the other hand, is now accepted at Petron stations, which earlier only accepted WeChat Pay. And Grab added more merchants to its list, including Tesco and Speedmart.

However, as the e-wallet market becomes more crowded, it is inevitable that some will eventually leave the market.

Late last month, Digi.com Bhd's vcash e-wallet was shut down after two years in operation.

Digi group chief digital officer Praveen Rajan said the e-wallet business was crowded and consumers were driven to use it because of convenience, as well as the heavy subsidies and rewards offered.

More about
Digital Money Cashless Payments malaysia

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES