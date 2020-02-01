Rise and future of e-wallets: Who survives in Malaysia?

WHILE e-wallets are not entirely new in Malaysia, 2019 has been an aggressive year for the industry in terms of user acquisition.
Millions of ringgit of freebies and cashbacks are given out every month to entice consumers, making it a game of survival of who has the deepest pockets.
Most players would still be in the red due to the high acquisition cost but it had definitely given Malaysians a great push towards going cashless and educating them about the benefits of e-wallets.
With a population of only 32.6 million in Malaysia, having 48 or more e-wallets in the country is too crowded. China, which has around 1.4 billion people, is served primarily by WeChat Pay and AliPay.
The current business model of e-wallets with heavy subsidies and rewards will still be around but it will not last long as it will not be sustainable in the long run.
The year 2019 has definitely seen more Malaysians adopting cashless payment methods and the e-wallet scene is starting to head towards a more mature level.
A number of e-wallets have since gone inactive due to the low number of users as compared to the big boys like Touch'n Go eWallet, Boost and GrabPay.
Even vcash, one of the e-wallet pioneers since 2017 which had the backing of Digi.com Bhd, called it quits and ceased operations beginning Dec 1.
The RM30 (S$10) digital stimulus by the government under the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative is set to drive more users to move towards digital payments, in line with the Government's aspirations of making Malaysia a cashless society.
The initiative is expected to benefit some 15 million Malaysians, which will cost the Government around RM450 million.
E-WALLET SHOWDOWN
As Malaysians' love for cashless payments grows beyond credit and debit cards, this year saw the rise of e-wallets, which allow users to make payments using their smartphones.
So far, Bank Negara has granted e-money licences to over 40 companies, including five banks, which will allow them to offer e-wallet services. E-wallets from Grab, Touch n' Go and Boost are some of the most actively used in the past two years, according to research conducted by App Annie Intelligence, a mobile data and analytics platform and iPrice Group, an information aggregator.
