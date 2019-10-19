The rise of the Instagram therapists

Nora* has over 120,000 followers on her Instagram account dedicated to "writing about what it means to be a human".

She actively puts up posts that challenge her followers to evaluate their mental health, providing tips and quotes that encourage self-love.

The comment section on her posts is peppered with replies like "This post really helped me when I was struggling", "Thank you for helping me find a description for what I'm going through" and "You've helped me so much these past few weeks since I found you".

Some followers even openly share their problems asking for advice, whether from Nora or other followers.