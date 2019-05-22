Rival phone brands Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo to benefit from Google’s suspension of services to Huawei

“I originally considered buying a Huawei P30 or P30+ for my next smartphone because the camera specifications are very good, and I’m already an Android user,” Wong said. “But now I’m concerned about whether Huawei phones will be able to function optimally in the future, or if I will have the latest updates from Google.”

For now, Wong has decided to hold off on her purchase and do more research before buying a smartphone. “After all, there are still other alternatives to Huawei, such as Samsung,” she said.

Global smartphone shipments for Huawei surged 50 per cent in first quarter of 2019, giving the Chinese telecoms giant an edge over rivals Samsung and Apple, which both recorded volume declines, according to data from industry research firm IDC. Apple runs its own iOS operating system but has been beaten into third place globally by Huawei in recent years.

In the medium term, smaller Chinese smartphone players who have been making a bigger overseas push, such as Xiaomi and Oppo, are also likely to benefit from any dip in demand for Huawei devices. Xiaomi, for example, was Europe’s No 4 smartphone maker by shipments in 2018, and already has a presence in markets like Spain, the UK, France and Italy.

“In the medium-term, brands like Xiaomi and Oppo that are entering Europe and really trying to capture market share, will benefit,” said Francisco Jeronimo, associate vice-president for European devices at IDC. “This potentially can be an opportunity for these brands to grow.”

Xiaomi’s chief financial officer Chew Shou Zi said in an earnings call on Monday that it was “paying a lot of attention” to Google’s move to curtail business with Huawei, but said there was “no direct impact” on the company.

Analysts pointed out that the Google ban on Huawei will also have a negative impact on the US internet giant.

“Huawei is the second-largest Android player and a major client, so if they cannot sell anything to Huawei any more, Google will suffer from that,” said Jeronimo.

Huawei confirmed earlier in March that it had built its own operating system for smartphones and computers in case it could one day no longer rely on Android. But deploying and maintaining its own OS for its devices will be a “daunting task”, said Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research, especially as the company looks to compete in the premium segment.

Moreover, the US restrictions on Huawei come at a bad time for the Chinese giant, just as its efforts to narrow the gap with Samsung were gaining momentum.

“The premium segment is growing fast, and seamless integration of hardware and software is now a must to drive consumer experience,” said Pathak. “In the absence of an Android licence, Huawei will have its work cut out to build something that can live up to the Android experience.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post