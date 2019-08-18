Robot traffic police now on the job in North China

China's first robot police have been put to work in the city of Handa in North China's Hebei Province.

The Handan Public Security Bureau announced the use of three types of traffic robot police in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Equipped with intelligent cameras, the robots can spot traffic violations, give offenders verbal warnings and take photos of incidents. The robots were developed using big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and laser-based navigation.

The road patrol robot, which resembles a traffic police officer in a yellow uniform and white hat, can identify drivers and take photos of illegal behaviour through its automatic navigation system, as well as give reminders to jaywalkers.