Rumoured S Pen support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 appears on FCC listing and leaked images

It’s getting more likely that S Pen support will be available on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

As spotted by MySmartPrice, the FCC filing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 (under the FCC ID A3LSMF926U) showed that the device “features a digitiser function that operates with the S-Pen via inductive coupling”. These details are located within the device’s FCC Test Report.

Screengrab of FCC listing showing S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold3.

PHOTO: FCC Test Report

Further supporting S-Pen compatibility is Evan Blass’s latest leak of the Galaxy Z Fold3’s rendered press images, where the book-style foldable was next to an S-Pen emblazoned with a “Fold Edition” logotype at the far end of the barrel.

The latest developments doubled down on previous rumours about S Pen support for Samsung’s upcoming book-style foldable phone, where its leaked promotional materials showed users taking notes during a call.

For now, the only non-Galaxy Note device with official S Pen support is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

From the same FCC Test Report.

PHOTO: FCC Test Report

The FCC filing also hinted at 4G and 5G compatibility, Wi-Fi 6 support, and UWB (ultra-wideband) support for the Z Fold3.

ALSO READ: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 could launch at lower price points

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.