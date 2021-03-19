Rumours: iPad Pro with Thunderbolt port in April, Apple Silicon iMac in the works

The Apple rumours are only heating up as we get into March.

First, Bloomberg is reporting a new iPad Pro with Thunderbolt connectivity coming in April.

The timing makes sense because the current generation of iPad Pro was announced in March last year.

An upgrade to Thunderbolt is also plausible since Thunderbolt using the same USB-C connector. Upgrading to Thunderbolt would mean faster connectivity and the ability to pair the iPad Pro with faster peripherals such as Thunderbolt SSDs and hard disk racks.

Bloomberg's report also states that the iPad Pro will continue to be offered in two sizes – 11 and 12.9-inch – and that the larger model could feature a mini-LED display.

Finally, Apple could also announce a new entry-level iPad and an updated iPad Mini at the event.

In other news, it looks like an iMac powered by Apple's Silicon is in the works.

Developer Dennis Oberhoff shared a tweet that shows an unreleased ARM-based iMac in an Xcode crash log for his Mac app DaftCloud.

It is believed that an Apple engineer was using DaftCloud on an Apple Silicon iMac.

Look what just leaked through the Xcode Crashreporter for macOS. iMac - ARM64 :-) pic.twitter.com/tPr4mYhYvU — Dennis (@DocterD) March 17, 2021

It's no secret that Apple is working on a new iMac. The design of the iMac is getting long in the tooth and a thorough refresh would make sense now.

Earlier this year, prominent Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared renders of what he believes Apple's new iMac would look like.