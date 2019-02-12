Samsung and Commune sign a deal to turn Samsung's premium TVs into works of art

A memorandum of understanding signed today between Samsung Electronics Singapore and Singapore based furniture brand Commune has opened the way for there to be a merging of art and technology on Samsung premium The Frame and The Serif QLED televisions.

The exclusive partnership is a first-of-its-kind for both Samsung and Commune and it is hoped that it will give consumers more options to elevate their home decor and living spaces.

It makes Commune the first non-electronics authorised retailer for selected Samsung TVs including The Frame and The Serif.

The Frame

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, The Frame comes with interchangeable bezels in a variety of colour options to allow customers the opportunity to choose what best suits them and their art.

When it is not being used to enjoy TV programmes, The Frame's Art Mode displays digital pieces of art. Depending on the time of day, The Frame's Brightness Sensor adjusts the screen settings based on the ambient light in the room.

20 exclusive artwork selections that come pre-loaded on The Frame in 2019, while the Samsung Art Store will give subscribers access to 1,200 further art pieces at S$6.99 a month.

Owners of The Frame can purchase a digital copy of their favourite prints at S$27.99 to keep. Samsung said they will continue to expand partnerships with artists and museums to give users even more art options.

The Serif

The Serif television is the result of a collaboration between design duo Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and Samsung and is meant to challenge consumers to think about how the TV fits into their homes and lives.

The Serif also comes with features that allow the TV to blend seamlessly into the home, through its Magic Screen. Samsung's Magic Screen enables the TV to set the mood or fade into the background, depending on user preference. In Magic Screen, the TV can display useful information like the time, weather forecast and the day's headlines.

It can also transform into another platform for art by displaying professional photographs, customisable design patterns and family photos. Exclusive to the Serif, Magic Screen will also feature a Bouroullec Palette, offering users 10 exclusive palettes - two patterns (Fabric & Leaf) in five different colours.

With just one touch via Bluetooth or NFC (near- field communication), users of the Serif can play music directly from their smartphone to their TV.

The prices for the televisions are:

Model RRP The Frame 2019 (55") $3,599 The Frame 2019 (65") $5,199 The Serif 2019 (55") $3,399

If The Frame and The Serif aren't enough TV for you, Samsung also has The Wall.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.