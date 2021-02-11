Samsung brings 128GB Galaxy S21 and S21+, Mystic Navy Tab S7 series, and Rose Gold Galaxy Watch Active2 to Singapore

If you've been holding out on getting a recent flagship Galaxy device, Samsung has you covered with even more options. We'll take you through the new additions across the alternatives available for the Galaxy S21 series phones, Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets, and the Galaxy Watch Active2.

128GB variants for the Galaxy S21/S21+

PHOTO: Samsung

There's a new, smaller 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S21 and S21+ with price tags to match. The following models will be available from Feb 11, 2021 (Thursday) onwards at the Samsung Online Store and physical Samsung Experience Stores.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available in 128GB, with Phantom Violet and Phantom Gray colourways. The official retail price is $1,178 .

Samsung Galaxy S21+ also has a 128GB option, but this model has the storage variant in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. This one goes at $1,428 .

If you recall, Samsung previously only had 256GB models of both phones available at launch. They were going at $1,248 (Galaxy S21) and $1,498 (Galaxy S21+).

Samsung's also running a launch bundle promotion for these new variants. If you purchase the 128GB Galaxy S21 or S21+ anywhere (as long as its an official Samsung retailer), you're entitled to a free Galaxy Buds Live (worth $288).

If you purchase it online (via Shopee or Lazada ), you get an additional Clear Cover (worth $35).

Finally, if you purchase via the Samsung Online Store or physical Samsung Experience Stores, you'll get an additional 1-year Samsung Care+ (worth $100).

The launch promotion ends on Feb 28, 2021.

Don't forget to check out our review before you make your Galaxy S21 series purchase!

Galaxy Tab S7 series now comes in Mystic Navy, new features added

PHOTO: Samsung

Longtime users or followers of Samsung would remember that the brand has a good eye for blue hues in their products. Looks like Samsung's finally making their blue devices available to the Singapore market for the first time in a while, via their latest 2020 high-powered tablets.

From Feb 19, 2021, The Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ and the 5G version of the Tab S7+ will come in Mystic Navy.

They are available via the local 'Big Three' telcos' online stores ( Singtel , M1 , and StarHub ), the Samsung Online Store , major consumer electronics and IT stores, Lazada , and Shopee . Pricing below:

Mystic Navy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 devices RRP Model Display Internal Storage RRP Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi) 11-inch 128GB $998 Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE) 11-inch 128GB $1,098 256GB $,1298 Galaxy Tab S7+ (Wi-Fi) 12.4-inch 256GB $1,598 Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G 12.4-inch 256GB $1,798

The Mystic Navy tablets are also getting a launch promotion:

Galaxy Tab S7 purchases receive a free Galaxy Buds+ and Book Cover (worth S$386 total)

Galaxy Tab S7+ purchases receive a free Galaxy Buds+ and Book Cover (worth S$396 total)

The launch promotion ends on 28 February 2021.

Additionally, Galaxy Tab S7 series devices are getting the One UI 3 update . Users will not only get Android 11 as its base operating system underneath Samsung's interface; the following features will be implemented too:

Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets and Galaxy S21 series phones will support seamless copy-pasting of text between devices via Continue apps. Samsung Note app gets faster auto-sync between devices as well.

Second Screen feature comes to the Tab S7 series. Basically, a user can use the tablet as a secondary display to their laptop. Said laptop must support WiDi (Wireless Display). Second Screen modes include Extend (working with extra display area) and Duplicate (replicating the same content on both displays).

Wireless Keyboard Sharing is now available if you have a Book Cover Keyboard for the Tab S7 devices. You can share the keyboard by connecting to your smartphone and the tablet. However, the phone needs to have Galaxy One UI 3.1 or later, be signed into a Samsung Account, and also support Bluetooth HID, so it's not for every Android handset.

If you own a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, there's a new Auto Switch functionality that allows you to transit seamlessly between devices. So, you could be watching videos on the Tab S7, and the earbuds will automatically switch to your smartphone should a phone call come in. Again, you need Galaxy One UI 3.1 or later, and be on the same Samsung Account for Auto Switch to happen.

Our review of the Galaxy Tab S7+ can be found here .

Galaxy Watch Active2 brings Rose Gold to the table

PHOTO: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Active2 BT (40mm) gets a new colour to its stable. Technically, it's two colours, since the strap comes in Violet while the watch case comes in Rose Gold.

It's officially available now at $398 , over at the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.