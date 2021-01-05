Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan 14

Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone
PHOTO: Samsung

Mark your calendar! Samsung will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan 14, 11pm (SGT).

Samsung Mobile Singapore is also allowing customers to register their interest for the pre-order of the next Galaxy smartphone on their website.

This is only applicable for Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores. Customers who pre-register their interest will receive an $80 e-voucher (via promo code).

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 lineup, the Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Pro at the event. Check out our round-up article on what to expect from the event!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

#Samsung #Events #smartphones #Android