Samsung confirms it will be unveiling 5 new products next month

Samsung confirmed in an editorial piece that it will be announcing more than just the Galaxy Note 20 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

Tae-moon Roh, the head of Samsung's Mobile division, shared that the company is introducing five new power devices at the event. He added that these devices will deliver the company's vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously.

The five new power devices are expected to be the Galaxy Note 20 , the Galaxy Z Fold 2 , the Galaxy Watch 3 , the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7.

Roh also shared the three strategic priorities the company is focusing on. The first priority is meaningful innovations to make consumers' lives better and easier.

Samsung has "super-charged" its product line and invested heavily in R&D. The second priority is open collaboration with partners in the industry.

Roh highlighted the company's collaboration with Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify. The third priority is operational agility where the ability to prioritise resources and be efficient while anticipating trends and acting decisively for tomorrow is critical in the fast-changing world.