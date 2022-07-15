Samsung expected to launch a new colour option for the Galaxy S22

Samsung is expected to unveil a new colour option for the Galaxy S22 models.

WinFuture claims Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S22 models in bora purple. While it looks similar to the current Violet model, it has a lighter shade of purple with no gold trim.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 models are currently available in a variety of colours such as green, pink gold, phantom black, phantom white, graphite, sky blue, red, cream and violet.

Consumers can expect an announcement of the new colour variant in August when Samsung unveils its next generation of foldable phones. WinFuture believes future Samsung phones will be available in bora purple.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.