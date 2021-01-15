Samsung Galaxy A12 offers mobile security at entry-level prices

Need a secure Samsung smartphone that's value-for-money? Look no further, as Samsung brought the Galaxy A12 to Singapore.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is an entry-level Samsung smartphone that comes with Samsung Knox, a proprietary hardware-and-software-based smartphone security ecosystem that works right out of the box.

Samsung Singapore positioned the Galaxy A12 as an ideal option for enterprises for corporate deployment since it packs advanced security and security management features at a low, low price.

As an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A12 is no slouch either. The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery and 15W Adaptive Fast Charging, which brings the phone to a full charge when required.

The phone also offers quad-rear cameras, led by a 48MP main shooter, and it's accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Together, they cover the important shooting scenarios and bring 10x digital zoom to the phone's imaging prowess.

While it has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, its compatibility with a regular microSD card allows expandable storage of another 1TB.

As a Samsung smartphone, it uses Android 10 cloaked underneath Samsung's One UI, so you're getting the full Android experience on top of Samsung's optimisations and features nonetheless.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at telcos (M1, Singtel Business, StarHub), Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, major consumer electronics and IT stores, and both Lazada and Shopee at $228.

The phone comes in Cosmic Blue and Cosmic Black.