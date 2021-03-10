Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks reveal phone, packaging, and water resistance feature

Users who enjoy the Samsung experience and want a reasonably priced phone can look forward to Samsung's new Galaxy A52. Recent leaks have revealed the phone's design, packaging (and what comes within), as well as a possible water resistance feature.

PHOTO: Twitter/AhmedQwaider888

The latest leaks come from AhmedQwaider88 on Twitter and Facebook, where the tipster got a hold of a retail unit of the Galaxy A52. At first glance, the design looks like a simplified Galaxy S21 series device, with a tidy camera bump on the rear and the matted finish for its black model.

PHOTO: Twitter/AhmedQwaider888

The leak also revealed the phone's packaging and some contents within - users can expect a charger and its accompanying cable (yay), along with a silicone phone casing.

A leaked promotional poster also confirmed the Galaxy A52's water resistance feature, which was rumoured to be IP67-certified.

PHOTO: Twitter/AhmedQwaider888

Altogether, it seems like Samsung fans on a budget will have a modern phone to look forward to, possibly very soon. Be sure to check out the tipster's pages for more images.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.