Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out on the first day of launch in Singapore

It's open season for flagship smartphones again and despite economists' less-than-upbeat on the state of the Singapore economy, consumers here only have one focus in mind this week: getting the latest Samsung or Apple's top of the line devices.

But if you are only thinking about getting the Galaxy Fold now, well, you'll just have to wait a little longer to lay your hands on one - Samsung has announced that the foldable phone has been SOLD OUT on launch day (Sept 19) in Singapore.

The company did not provide any numbers, but in a press release claimed that "thousands" have registered their interest to purchase the phone.

For the curious and intrigued, Samsung is hosting exclusive 1-on-1 product experience at the Galaxy Fold Live Studio in Orchard Paragon.

Specialised ambassadors will be on hand to walk you through the ground-breaking phone's features and functions. You might get served yummy chocolates and sparkling water whilst there too.

You'll have to make an appointment online here though.

Alternatively, you can also walk-in to the outlets below:

M1 @ Paragon

Singtel @ ComCentre

StarHub @ VivoCity

To purchase the Galaxy Fold, you'll have to first register your interest here. You will then receive notifications on availability and the latest information.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.