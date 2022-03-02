The Samsung Galaxy Note brand is officially dead after a decade.

Samsung's mobile chief Roh Tae-Moon shared with reporters at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 that the "Galaxy Note will come out as Ultra". This is the first official confirmation of the Galaxy Note's demise less than two years after the first rumours surfaced.

TheElec reported in August 2020 that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued in 2021 with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Fold3 supporting the S Pen. Reuters released a similar report four months later , adding that the company would shift its focus to foldable phones.

The global shortage in components worsened in 2021, which led to a report that Samsung was skipping the 2021 Galaxy Note model. Just four months ago, ETNews wrote that Samsung was ceasing production of the Galaxy Note20 series by the end of 2021.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note series in 2011, which created a new category of devices. These devices, also known as phablets, come with bigger-than-usual display sizes. The Galaxy Note series is also known for the S Pen, which is a stylus that can used for taking notes and doodling. However, the recent introduction of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a built-in S Pen slot meant that the Galaxy Note series has lost its relevance.

