Samsung Galaxy Note20 series launch promo bundles a UV steriliser for gadgets

With the pre-order period ending yesterday (Aug 20), we're staring down the face of Samsung's official launch of its Samsung's Galaxy Note20 series phones, Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets, the Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live in Singapore.

What's interesting are the freebies bundled with each purchase. Some are typical, but there is also some really interesting stuff thrown in, like a UV steriliser for gadgets that can wirelessly charge devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series

PHOTO: Samsung

From Aug 21, customers that purchase either a Galaxy Note20 ($1,398 for 4G variant, $15,48 for 5G variant) or a Galaxy Note20 Ultra ($1,898) can receive a launch promo bundle that includes both the:

UV Steriliser with Wireless Charging (worth $108)

Matching Antimicrobial LED View Cover (worth $98)

The Galaxy Note20 series phones will be available through selected local telecommunication operators ( M1, Singtel and StarHub), major consumer electronics & IT stores, selected authorised mobile retailers, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Online Store, Samsung Education Store, Samsung Official Store in Lazada and Shopee, Takashimaya Departmental Store and KrisShop.

PHOTO: Samsung

For those folks who are interested in the UV Steriliser with Wireless Charging, Samsung said that the device would be available by itself 'at a later date', at $108 .

The wireless charging feature on the steriliser does not stop even when it is done cleaning the gadget, and it can support all Qi Wireless Charging-certified gadgets, including Qi-certified Samsung phones up until the Note20 Ultra. You can learn more about this product here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series

PHOTO: Samsung

From Aug 21, customers of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series can get 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal and Viu Premium subscriptions (worth a total of $204), along with a purchase promo for one of the following:

Galaxy Tab S7 Keyboard Cover at $238 (usual price $318)

Galaxy Tab S7+ Keyboard Cover at $278 (usual price $358)

To recap, there two variants per Galaxy Tab S7 series tablet. The regular 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 has a Wi-Fi ($998) and LTE version ($1,098), while the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a Wi-Fi ($1,598) and 5G version ($1,798). Mystic Bronze Tab S7 tablets will only start delivering from Sep 7 onwards.

The Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets will be available through selected local telecommunication operators ( M1, Singtel and StarHub), major consumer electronics & IT stores, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Online Store, Samsung Official Store in Lazada and Shopee, Takashimaya Departmental Store and KrisShop.

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live

PHOTO: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live are also getting an official launch with promotions attached. From Aug 21, purchasing these Samsung accessories at major consumer electronics & IT stores, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Online Store, and Samsung Official Store in Lazada and Shopee will net the respective freebies for each accessory:

Galaxy Watch3 gets Samsung Wireless Battery Pack (worth $98)

Galaxy Buds Live gets Samsung Wireless Charger Pad (worth $58)

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 comes in Bluetooth variants ($648 for 41mm, $698 for 45mm), LTE variants ($798 for 41mm, $848 for 45mm), and a yet-to-be-released BT Titanium variant ($948 at 45mm).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live officially retails at $288.

All launch promotion bundles listed here are subjected to Samsung's Terms and Conditions, while stocks last.