Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pre-order details for Singapore are here

The 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is officially out, and it's coming to Singapore on Oct 16, 2020 . Before we take a look at the pre-order details, let's look at what's coming:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB model): $1,098

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (256GB model): $1,168

The 128GB Galaxy S20 FE has Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy available through all official channels. Cloud Orange and Cloud White are exclusive to the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Store.

On the other hand, the 256GB Galaxy S20 FE has Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Red available through all official channels. Both Cloud Orange and Cloud White are exclusive to the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Store, too.

Additionally, the official retail prices of the Galaxy S20 FE accessories are:

Clear View Cover (in Navy Blue, White, Violet, Mint): S$88

Silicone Cover (in Navy Blue, White, Violet, Red, Mint): S$48

Clear Standing Cover: S$48

If you want to know what the Galaxy S20 FE's differences are when compared to the Galaxy S20 series it was based on, don't forget to read our original coverage piece here.

In a nutshell, Singapore users can expect these main differences between the regular Galaxy S20 and S20 FE: the latter will have a slightly larger display, slightly bigger battery capacity, the option to get different storage variants, and the use of a Snapdragon chipset instead of the Exynos variant.

Pre-order details and bonuses

The Singapore pre-order phase for the phones will start on Oct 1, 2020, 10 AM. Customers can pre-order at the following physical and online venues:

Telecommunication operators (Singtel and StarHub)

Samsung Online Store / Samsung Experience Stores

Selected Consumer Electronics & IT Stores

Samsung Official Store in Lazada and Shopee

KrisShop

All customers are entitled to the following pre-order bonuses upon successful payment for, and collection or delivery of their chosen devices.

Telco pre-orders through Singtel and StarHub get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in Black (worth $268) along with a 128GB Samsung EVO Plus MicroSD memory card (worth $39.90).

Other pre-orders , via the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, selected consumer electronics and IT stores, the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee, and KrisShop get the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in Black (worth S$268).

According to a Samsung spokesperson, the pre-order bonuses above are treated as a separate occasion from the Registration Of Interest that Samsung was running on its official Facebook page .

If you have taken part in the ROI for the Galaxy S20 FE, you will net an extra free Wireless Battery Pack (worth $98) upon pre-ordering. As of writing, it's still a few days until pre-order phase officially begins, so move fast if you've not ROI-ed.

Pre-order through telcos

Customers can visit the following telco URLs for more pre-order information on the Galaxy S20 FE:

Should you choose to pre-order via telco, note that you can start to receive your devices from Oct 12, 2020 onwards.

Pre-order via Samsung outlets

Customers can pre-order directly from Samsung via the Samsung Online Store and the following physical Samsung Experience Stores during opening hours:

Area Stores Central 313@Somerset #B2-24/25/26 Tel: 6836 1809 Bugis Junction #01-63/63A Tel: 6338 7911 Chinatown Point #01-48 Tel: 6222 7911 VivoCity #02-28/29 Tel: 6376 9150 East Bedok Mall #B1-07 Tel: 6844 9310 Tampines Mall #02-29 Tel: 6782 9575 North Causeway Point #01-01 Tel: 6891 1011 NEX #04-42 Tel: 6636 7392 West Jurong Point #B1-09/10/11 Tel: 6791 2272 Westgate #01-01 Tel: 6369 9175 Samsung Experience Stores

Should you choose to pre-order through the Samsung Online Store, the devices will be delivered from Oct 12, 2020 onwards. If you're picking one up via the physical outlets, the in-person collection starts on the same day.

Pre-order via authorised retailers

Selected consumer electronics stores and IT stores, Samsung's official store on Lazada and Shopee, and KrisShop are also accepting pre-orders for the S20 FE. Their URLs are as follows:

Best Denki: www.bestdenki.com.sg/galaxys20fe

Challenger/Hachi: www.hachi.tech/galaxys20fe

Courts: www.courts.com.sg/galaxys20fe

Gain City: www.gaincity.com/galaxys20fe

Harvey Norman: www.harveynorman.com.sg/galaxys20fe

KrisShop: https://www.krisshop.com/galaxys20fe

Samsung Official Store (Lazada): http://www.lazada.sg/galaxys20fe

Samsung Official Store (Shopee): https://shopee.sg/galaxys20fe

Samsung Concierge Care Pack

The Samsung Concierge Care Pack is an after-sales suite that offers premium value-added services to new Galaxy S phone owners. It includes services such as 1-to-1 device exchange within 30 days and 50 per cent savings for a one-time out of warranty repair.

This Concierge Care Pack can be picked up within 14 days of the phone's purchase and is valid for 12 months from the date of purchasing said Care Pack.

If you pre-ordered the Galaxy S20 FE through the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores, the Samsung Concierge Care Pack is complimentary to your purchase. The pack is also available to other pre-orders at S$48 at the following outlets:

Causeway Point (1 Woodlands Square, #01-01, Singapore 738099)

Plaza Singapura (68 Orchard Road, #B2-23, Singapore 238839)

VivoCity (1 Harbourfront Walk #02-28/29, Singapore 098585)

Westgate (3 Gateway Drive, #02-01, Singapore 608532)

Samsung Trade Up Programme

If you're decommissioning your previous phone to grab the Galaxy S20 FE, don't forget to stop by Samsung's Trade Up Programme . From now until 31 October 2020, folks trading in an older phone for the Galaxy S20 FE will get an additional $100 trade-in value, on top of the original trade-in value.

If you wish to trade-in, it can be done online or via any Samsung Experience Store, starting from Oct 12, 2020.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.