The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in late October

Contrary to an earlier report of a possible announcement next week , tipster Jon Prosser believes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in late October.

Sources told Prosser that the Galaxy S21 FE is slated for pre-orders on Oct 20 with retail availability starting from Oct 29. However, the sources have not heard of an announcement date for the phone.

Initially scheduled to launch in August , the production of the Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly suspended due to the global component shortage. In addition, limited production could lead to its availability in a few markets.

The leaked user manual of the Galaxy S21 FE reveals some features such as an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and a high refresh rate display.

