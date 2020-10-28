The Samsung Galaxy S21 may not come with a charger and earphones

Samsung may not be including the charger and earphones in the retail box of the Galaxy S21 series.

According to SamMobile, South Korean media claims that Samsung is considering to remove the charger and earphones from the retail box of the Galaxy S21.

This will reportedly affect the entire lineup, which is likely to consist of three models. Some sources of the South Korean media added that Samsung may decide to ship the Galaxy S21 devices with a charger only.

This isn't the first time that Samsung is considering such a move. Korean news site ETNews reported in July that Samsung will be removing chargers for some phone models in 2021.

Ironically, Samsung recently mocked Apple for removing the charger on the iPhone 12 models.

The company boasts that the Galaxy devices give what consumers are looking for, which are the charger, best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz display.

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to be announced in January 2021. Mass production of the devices is believed to start in mid December and they could hit retail shelves in February.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.