Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Biggest ever tablet is for work and play

Samsung is widely credited for starting the trend of large-screen phones a decade ago. Now it’s attempting to do the same with tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which goes on sale in the United States on Feb 25 and in Hong Kong on March 4, packs a 14.6-inch screen, making it the largest tablet ever released. In fact, it has a larger screen than most laptops today.

Design and hardware

Other than its unusually large size – 326.4mm wide and 208.6mm high – the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra resembles most existing tablets, with an aluminium body, relatively flat sides and rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

PHOTO: Samsung

The screen is absolutely gorgeous – Samsung’s Super AMOLED technology offers resolution of 2960 x 1848, and a dynamic refresh rate that gets up to 120Hz ensures super smooth animations.

Just by virtue of it being much larger than most handheld screens, photos and videos feel particularly immersive. The tablet also comes with a stylus and it works like a charm, offering the lowest latency in the industry at 2.8 milliseconds.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs the latest 2022 Android components – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 5G connectivity , either 12GB or 16GB of RAM with 256 or 512GB of storage, and a large 11,200 mAh battery.

Since it has the biggest screen in its category, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is obviously taller and wider than any existing tablet. But Samsung managed to keep the body surprisingly thin at just 5.5mm – thinner than an iPad Pro or any smartphone.

Still, weighing in at 728g, the Tab S8 Ultra is too heavy to use handheld for extended periods of time.

Like Apple’s iPad Pro , the Tab S8 Ultra is at its most powerful when paired with a keyboard – in this instance Samsung’s official keyboard case; technically a separate purchase, in most regions (including Hong Kong) the keyboard case comes as a free gift to early buyers.

The stylus, or the S Pen, that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Software and features

Most Android tablets can be frustrating to use because Android apps are not optimised for larger screens the way iPad apps are. Often, an Android app will open on a tablet screen in the same way it opens on a phone screen, resulting in scaling issues.

Samsung attempts to fix this issue by building a sandbox within its version of Android. Named Dex Mode, this sandbox turns the UI into a Windows-like desktop screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in Dex Mode.

Photo: South China Morning Post

In this mode, apps open in resizable, floating windows instead of immediately spanning the entire display. And since the Tab S8 Ultra has such a large canvas, one can open three or even four apps at once.

When it works well, this offers a level of multitasking that no other tablet can achieve – the iPad can at most run two apps simultaneously. But it doesn’t always work well, because ultimately this is Samsung’s UI forcing Android apps to behave in a certain way.

Still, I’d say Dex Mode works more often than not – I was able to work on a Tab S8 Ultra with a keyboard case without major issues.

The body of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is only 5.5mm thick.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Performance and battery life

The Tab S8 Ultra is tremendous as a media consumption device. The 14.6-inch screen is vibrant and the quad speaker set-up is neck and neck with the iPad Pro for the best speakers in a tablet.

For a work machine, the aforementioned Dex Mode works well enough for a tablet but the experience is not as seamless as when using a laptop. However, the appeal of the Tab S8 Ultra is it can be both a work and play machine.

Battery life is decent. Sure, the battery is huge but the screen is also very power-hungry. I could get eight to nine hours of use on a single charge – this is acceptable, but a nightly top-up is still needed. Worse, Samsung does not include a charger in the box.

A side view of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Conclusion

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s US$1,100 (S$191) or HK$9,688 (S$1,686) retail price may seem high for a tablet. But the package includes the S-Pen stylus , and pre-order deals include the keyboard case too. With this set-up, the Tab S8 Ultra is more than just a tablet – it is also a computer and a large digital canvas for artists and notetakers.

Those who just want a work machine should still buy a laptop, and those who want just a tablet for gaming or social media should buy something smaller/less expensive. But for those who want a device that can do both convincingly, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the rare device that serves both needs.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.