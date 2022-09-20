Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Motorola Razr 2022: Foldable smartphones compared side by side - which is better?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an excellent foldable phone that continues the momentum created by last year’s Z Flip 3. This year though, the Flip 4 has competition – at least in mainland China – because Motorola has launched an update to its Razr clamshell series.

Which model comes out on top in a side-by-side comparison?

Design and hardware

Each phone is an Android with a 6.7-inch (170mm) screen that folds in half horizontally, in a way reminiscent of clamshell mobile phones from the early 2000s. Motorola has tapped into that sense of nostalgia by continuing the Razr brand name that is synonymous with flip phones from that era.

The Motorola Razr 2022 (left) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Despite the two phones having the same screen size, the aspect ratios are different: The Flip 4 has a 22:9 screen while the Razr has a wider 20:9 screen. The Razr’s extra screen width makes typing easier, but the Flip 4 folds to become more compact than its competitor, fitting snugly into small breast pockets.

The hinges of both phones can stay in a fixed position at various angles, allowing the phones to sit in an L-shape for hands-free video calls or selfies. Samsung’s hinge feels much sturdier, though.

The Flip 4 is rated IPX8 for water resistance, meaning the phone can survive being splashed by water. The Razr has no stated water resistance.

The Razr’s cover display is much larger than the Flip 4’s, allowing for navigation of apps like YouTube and Spotify, as well as the reading of emails. Samsung’s more rectangular outside screen can only show widgets.

Software and features

The Razr (left) has a bigger and more functional cover display than the Flip 4.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Both phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, so there’s absolutely no shortage of processing power in either model.

Both phones use the Android 12 operating system customised with their respective brands’ skins. I prefer Motorola’s user interface aesthetics, but Samsung’s OneUI is more polished and less buggy. On more than a few occasions the Razr froze for a few seconds when switching apps.

Samsung’s UI is also better adapted for use when the phone is folded in an L-shape position (Samsung calls it “Flex Mode”). Most first-party Samsung apps and even some Google apps will adapt to the form.

For example, in YouTube the video will play on the top half of the screen, while the bottom half displays comments or video controls. Motorola has a version of this, but the apps that support it are few and far between.

Performance and battery life

Most first-party apps and even some Google apps will adapt to the L-shape form of the Flip 4 (right), but this isn’t the case for the Razr.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

For photography, The Flip 4 is superior. While the phones’ camera specs are similar enough – each has a dual-lens system – Samsung’s software image processing is much smarter at handling challenging lighting conditions and produces far better HDR images.

The Flip 4’s video recording also has much better stabilisation.

Battery life is similar, with each phone just about able to last a 12-hour day of regular use. Heavier users will find it advantageous to carry a charger or portable battery with them on their travels.

Conclusion

The Motorola Razr has the price advantage in China, retailing for 5,999 yuan (US$860) as opposed to the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 7,499 yuan (US$1,070) price tag, but Samsung’s model is a more polished and better performer, with the Motorola foldable only superior in terms of outside screen functionality.

For users outside China, the decision is even more straightforward – only the Flip 4 is available worldwide, with the Razr only on sale in China.

Considering the success Motorola enjoyed in the US and Europe with its previous Razr foldables, though, it’s probably only a matter of time before this 2022 model goes global too. But even then, Samsung’s Flip 4 is the better buy.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.