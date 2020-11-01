Samsung Malaysia to launch new Galaxy A series with Blackpink livestream on Jan 14

Samsung Malaysia is set to unveil new models from the Galaxy A series with a livestream featuring Blackpink on Jan 14. The company made the announcement on Twitter today (Jan 10).

Fans can catch the Jan 14 Galaxy A series launch via a livestream on Samsung Malaysia's YouTube channel at 6pm.

Viewers will be able to engage with Blackpink through the livestream and it seems that they will be able to pick up some dance moves as well, based on details available here.

From a teaser video, it seems likely that the Galaxy A models to be launched here will be the Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones. Both phones feature rear quad-cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera (64-megapixel on the A71), 5-megapixel depth camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Galaxy A51 has a 4,000mAh battery. PHOTO: Samsung

The A51 has a 6.5in Super Amoled display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) and an Infinity-O display that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is equipped with Octa Core processors (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) up to 8GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD.

Other features include an on-screen fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 4,000mAh battery and the device also supports 15W fast charging.

The A51 comes in four colours namely Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink.

Meanwhile, the A71 has a bigger display with a 6.7in Super Amoled screen in Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400). Just like the A51, it also has a Infinity-O display with 32-megapixel front camera.

The device comes with Octa Core processors (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz), 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

The Galaxy A71 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. PHOTO: Samsung

It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Users can choose from four colour options; Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue and Pink.

Pricing and date of availability have yet to be revealed.

The Star has reached out to Samsung Malaysia for more details about the livestream with Blackpink.