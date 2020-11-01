Samsung Malaysia to launch new Galaxy A series with Blackpink livestream on Jan 14

(From left) Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose are members of Korean girl group Blackpink.
PHOTO: Youtube Screengrab/Samsung Malaysia
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

Samsung Malaysia is set to unveil new models from the Galaxy A series with a livestream featuring Blackpink on Jan 14. The company made the announcement on Twitter today (Jan 10).

https://twitter.com/SamsungMalaysia/status/1215470646337187840?ref_src=…

Fans can catch the Jan 14 Galaxy A series launch via a livestream on Samsung Malaysia's YouTube channel at 6pm.

Viewers will be able to engage with Blackpink through the livestream and it seems that they will be able to pick up some dance moves as well, based on details available here.

From a teaser video, it seems likely that the Galaxy A models to be launched here will be the Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones. Both phones feature rear quad-cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera (64-megapixel on the A71), 5-megapixel depth camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Galaxy A51 has a 4,000mAh battery. PHOTO: Samsung

The A51 has a 6.5in Super Amoled display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) and an Infinity-O display that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is equipped with Octa Core processors (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) up to 8GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD.

Other features include an on-screen fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 4,000mAh battery and the device also supports 15W fast charging.

The A51 comes in four colours namely Prism Crush Black, White, Blue and Pink.

Meanwhile, the A71 has a bigger display with a 6.7in Super Amoled screen in Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400). Just like the A51, it also has a Infinity-O display with 32-megapixel front camera.

The device comes with Octa Core processors (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz), 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

The Galaxy A71 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. PHOTO: Samsung

It is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Users can choose from four colour options; Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue and Pink.

Pricing and date of availability have yet to be revealed.

The Star has reached out to Samsung Malaysia for more details about the livestream with Blackpink.

More about
Digital Samsung malaysia K-pop livestream

TRENDING

Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat
Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat
Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES