Samsung may equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a third-generation 200MP sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could get a new 200MP camera sensor.

According to tipster @UniverseIce, he is very confident that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport the unreleased ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. Samsung already unveiled two different 200MP camera sensors, the HP1 and HP3.

TheElec reported in May that Samsung has finished developing a new 200MP camera which will be coming to the Galaxy S23 lineup. If true, this will mark the first major camera upgrade for the Galaxy S series in four years.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.