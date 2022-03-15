Samsung queues up its Galaxy A smartphone event on March 17

Samsung has cordially invited everyone to its next smartphone announcement, happening on March 17, 2022, 10am EDT (10pm SGT).

In its very public invitation, Samsung said the Galaxy A series' innovation was taken "even further", with a "fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone".

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy A73 and A53 as a follow up to last year's A72 and A52 models. We don't exactly know if both models will come to Singapore yet.

If you're interested, you can also tune in with us over at Samsung's official YouTube channel here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.