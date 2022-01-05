Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Commemorative Edition in China

Samsung quietly unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Commemorative Edition in China.

The special-edition model sports a "Winter Dream White" tone, gold finish on the frame and hinge, and a black cover screen area. The lower half of the rear cover has an Olympics logo. Consumers also get Olympic-themed software tweaks such as wallpapers, icons and cover screen clock options.

Other than the minor design and software changes, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Commemorative Edition has the same specs as the standard model such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, a 6.7-inch OLED foldable screen, a 1.9-inch external screen, and a 3,300mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Commemorative Edition (8GB + 256GB) is priced at 7,999 yuan and is exclusively available in China.

