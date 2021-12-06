Samsung reportedly launching more water-resistant Galaxy A series phones in 2022

Samsung is expected to launch more water-resistant Galaxy A series phones in 2022.

According to TheElec, a source claims that Samsung will use membrane materials (for the microphone and speaker) and waterproof silicone (charging port) to achieve a certain IPX rating for water and dust resistance on the 2022 lineup of Galaxy A series phones.

The upcoming devices include the Galaxy A33 and higher models. To reduce production costs, the Korean company is planning to simplify the production process for the rear panels.

Bringing the water-resistance feature to more Galaxy A series models and lowering the production costs will help Samsung compete better with Chinese phone makers in the low and mid-entry market segments.

READ MORE: Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models revealed