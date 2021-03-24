Samsung rumoured to release a double-folding phone at the end of the year

Samsung may introduce a double-folding phone later this year.

Sources told Nikkei Asia that the South Korean company is working on a double-folding phone that could be released as early as the end of this year. The double-folding phone is part of a new push by Samsung to focus on foldable phones, differentiate itself from the competition and get higher margins.

There are strong signals from the company that foldable phones are its main focus. In November 2020, Samsung Display published sketches on its blog showing a tri-folding display and a rollable display.

In January this year, the company confirmed plans to develop innovative form factors such as rollable and sliding displays.

Aside from the double-folding phone, Samsung is on track to release the next generation of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold phones.

UBI Research reported in December 2020 that consumers can expect three foldable phones from Samsung in 2021.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be unveiled in May with support for the S Pen according to The Information.

One source added the focus on foldable phones suggests that the Galaxy Note series will lose its relevance soon. There were rumours of the Galaxy Note series being discontinued, but Samsung confirmed that there are plans to launch a Galaxy Note model next year due to a "serious imbalance" of chipsets.