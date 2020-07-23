Samsung unveils the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung just unveiled the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first device in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform. Users can expect faster and more efficient on-device processing with sharper imagery through improved graphics rendering.

There are also upgraded software features that ship with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. For example, users can shoot from higher and lower angles thanks to the Camera update with Flex mode. They can double-tap in Flex mode to switch the camera's preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device.

The Multi-window tray is now part of the more robust Edge Panel integration, which allows users to access more apps.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G comes in two new colour options: Mystic gray and mystic bronze. It will be available in select markets from August 7.