Samsung's 2021 Galaxy Note phone could be the last of its line

According to Korean mainstream news website ET News, Samsung will be including the S Pen stylus for its next Galaxy S series flagship smartphone.

While the article doesn't outright state the scrapping of Galaxy Note series or S Pen, this would be the first time Samsung includes the S Pen within its flagship Galaxy S series.

A quoted spokesperson in the statement said Samsung will only release one Galaxy Note model in the second-half of 2021 as the company shifts its H2 focuses into foldable phones (like the Galaxy Z Fold2) instead.

The spokesperson further added that Samsung is also looking into including a stylus for its upcoming foldable handsets, too.

The change of direction also prompted Samsung to 'absorb' the S Pen feature within the H1 flagship series, Galaxy S.

Also, the Galaxy S unveiling will happen in 'mid-January 2021', which also tallies with previous claims that Samsung is looking to expedite the Galaxy S series launch by a whole month.

This isn't the first time the rumour has made its way around the industry. Previously , one of the three 2021 Galaxy S models were said to carry an S Pen.

This detail also tallies with ET News, where Samsung was said to be ramping up orders for digitisers, a key component in enabling pen input for devices.

For the uninitiated, Samsung launches two flagship series every year in recent memory: a Galaxy S series every H1 that operates like a regular top-end smartphone, and a Galaxy Note series every H2 that comes with an additional stylus.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.