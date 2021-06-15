Samsung's new foldable phones and smartwatches could launch at the end of August

Samsung is expected to unveil its new foldable phones and smartwatches in August.

According to tipster @MaxWeinbach, Samsung is said to be announcing the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 on Aug 3. As for their retail availability, tipser Jon Prosser claims the two new smartwatches will hit retail shelves on Aug 11 . Prosser added that the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available to purchase on Aug 27.

If the rumoured dates are accurate, we could be looking at a pre-order period of about three weeks for the foldable phones. SamMobile reported last week that the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 could launch at lower price points. Purported promotional materials of the two foldable phones have also been leaked.