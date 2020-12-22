Santa Claus' missing beard becomes online sensation

As the year comes to an end, Christmas, which children have been looking forward to, is coming. Recently, a video called Santa's White Beard has gone viral, and children have copied what was depicted in the video. So what's the story?

It began with a vlog recorded by a Finnish Santa Claus who wanted to send Christmas wishes and gifts to children. However, while recording, he found that his white beard had disappeared.

During this “crisis”, Santa Claus had an idea. He picked up a bottle of milk that was supposed to be Christmas gift to children and drank the milk so that a “milk beard” appeared around his mouth.

The video ended with a message from Santa saying, “Children with milk beards will have the chance to receive a Christmas gift from Santa Claus.”

It is easy to see from this vlog that the Christmas gift bag is full of items for children to have fun and be creative with.

The gift box, which has the same milk beard print as the milk beard on Santa Claus, is tightly wrapped in Christmas socks, conveying the joy of Christmas.

The Christmas gift boxes are not only full of children’s Christmas clothes and hats that the children can wear on Christmas Day, they also contain postcards with greetings written by Santa Claus with Santa Claus Village postmarks, making for a great collection value.

In addition, there are two boxes of mini packages of Zhen Nong milk that can grow Santa Claus’ white beard in an instant to add more joy to children’s Christmas.

The vlog has attracted thousands of people’s attention and has won hundreds of likes on the internet. Many parents who helped their children get this particular Christmas gift have let their children have a Santa Claus milk beard, setting off a nationwide milk beard craze.

It has been reported that the "White beard of Santa Claus" event is a Christmas surprise created for children by Yili Zhen Nong and the Finnish Santa Claus Village Post office. The purpose is to make children feel immense Christmas fun and to create an unforgettable Christmas memory.