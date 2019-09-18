From Sarawak with love: One man's mission to bring Borneo's fresh produce online

Till this day, Heineken Laluan can still recall his retired parents' reactions when he announced he was quitting his teaching job to look after them, as they were both unwell at the time.

"I remember they were angry. They were scared that I wouldn't be able to find a way to support the family and take care of myself at the same time," he said.

Then, in November 2017, Heineken, 35, had an idea - why not sell fresh produce from farmers and items foraged from the jungle by the locals using social media?

He started a Facebook page called Timogah, a Bidayuh word that means "famous", initially targeting consumers like housewives living near Kuching.

"We started buying in bulk and offering fruits and vegetables that are unique to Borneo, along with seafood like lobsters," he said.

PHOTO: Facebook/timogah

When Heineken was planning the expansion of Timogah, he realised that there were some issues affecting both farmers and consumers.

"I was concerned that due to the messy supply chain, some food producers were not getting their fair profit," he said.

He explained that it was not easy for farmers living in rural areas and small-time sellers in the tamu (market) to figure out how to market their products.

"I realised that some people were acting as the middleman for these farmers but only to cheat them because of their lack of knowledge about the business," he said.

According to Heineken, the geographical gap, and lack of understanding and communication between urban and rural folks also contributed to the issues faced by some farmers.