Scheduling feature comes to Instagram, IGTV

Facebook has finally released a new update that will allow Instagram creators and publishers to schedule content on their feed and IGTV for up to six months in advance.

The update, which was announced by the company on Monday at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, will offer drafting and editing features on the Instagram Feed and IGTV.

As reported by TechCrunch, previously (a rather limited) the scheduling option on Instagram was only allowed via third-party apps.