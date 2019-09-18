Scheduling feature comes to Instagram, IGTV

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Facebook has finally released a new update that will allow Instagram creators and publishers to schedule content on their feed and IGTV for up to six months in advance.

The update, which was announced by the company on Monday at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, will offer drafting and editing features on the Instagram Feed and IGTV.

As reported by TechCrunch, previously (a rather limited) the scheduling option on Instagram was only allowed via third-party apps.

Additionally, Facebook also introduced new changes to its live video features, enabling admins and editors of Facebook Pages to rehearse new setups and formats of production prior to presenting it to a live audience.

The duration of a live broadcast has also been extended from four to eight hours and Facebook now allows publishers to use more than one streaming service at once.

Other interesting updates to take note are the "replays" feature on Watch Party that will allow the audience to rewatch the video; a new metric on Creator Studio that will score the performance of each video; and an update to the auto-captioning feature that now supports 13 new languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Tagalog and Thai.

