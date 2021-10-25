SD card slot in the new MacBook Pro supports UHS-II

Apple confirmed the specs of the SD card slot on the recently announced MacBook Pros.

According to The Verge, Apple has confirmed that the SD card slot in the new MacBook Pro models is UHS-II. What this means is that the SD card slot allows for read and write speeds of up to 312MB/s with UHS-II compliant SD cards.

While it would have been nice if the new MacBook Pros support UHS-III (speeds of up to 624MB/s), USH-III compliant SD cards are seldom used due to their expensive prices. Nonetheless, it is still great to see the SD card slot on the new MacBook Pro models!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.