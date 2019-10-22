SEA ride-hailing market takes interesting turn as Gojek founder joins Indonesian cabinet

Southeast Asia's ride-hailing market took an interesting turn on Monday when Gojek founder and chief executive Nadiem Makarim said he has stepped down from the company to join Indonesia president Joko Widodo's cabinet.

Makarim was speaking to local reporters at Indonesia's state palace on Monday, ahead of a cabinet announcement by Widodo, who previously indicated that he would include old hands as well as fresh faces, such as professionals and millennials, in the new cabinet.

"I have received a big honour to be able to join the cabinet," Makarim told reporters at the presidential palace, adding that the specific role would be announced by the president later in the week. In a statement on Monday Gojek said it was "very proud that our founder will play such a significant role in moving Indonesia onto the global stage".

Andre Soelistyo, Gojek group president and Kevin Aluwi, Gojek co-founder, will become co-CEOs to replace Makarim.