Search ads may show up on Apple Maps starting next year

Apple may introduce search ads on its Maps app next year.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claims "engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app." Gurman says it should be rolled out sometime in 2023.

Ads on Apple Maps are believed to show up as paid search results, similar to how ads are being displayed in Google Maps. It is also not different from how search ads are shown in the App Store.

Gurman reported last week that Apple aims to triple its ad revenues and consumers should expect to see more ads on the iPhone. Earlier this year, Business Insider reported that Apple plans to restructure the services team to focus on streaming and ad businesses.

