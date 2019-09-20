Shanghai introduces first AI-guided bus routes with Alibaba's help

In an effort to beat traffic congestion and commuter fatigue, Shanghai has deployed its first bus routes guided by Alibaba's artificial intelligence technology.

Commuters can buy a bus ticket via Alipay, the mobile payments service run by Ant Financial, and then AI algorithms produced by Alibaba crunch the data and generate the number of buses needed and optimal route for the No. 9 service between Songjiang district and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park.

Commuters first enter their preferred start and end location into the Alipay app. It then suggests the closest bus stops or alternatively, it is possible to generate a customised route. Passengers can also lock in their seats when they book a ticket in advance. The AI "Bus Brain" generates routes based on shopping history, maps and traffic information data.

Ant Financial is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, the parent company of the South China Morning Post.